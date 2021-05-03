Judge sentences Lumberton man to 20 years for series of robberies, carjacking, kidnapping

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Lumberton man was sentenced on Monday to 20 years in prison for a series of violent crimes.
In June 2020, 35-year-old Trenton Pearson pleaded guilty to robbery, carjacking and kidnapping charges.
According to court documents, he committed the crimes in Nov. 2018 and August through September of 2019.
During the month of November in 2018, Pearson used a knife to hold up clerks at two Dollar General stores and a Sun-Do Gas Station in Robeson County. He was able to take $6,300 total from all three stores.
But on Nov. 27, 2018, after he robbed a Dollar General store in St. Pauls, an officer spotted Pearson and arrested him. Pearson admitted to the robberies.
During the time of his first arrest, he was on post-release supervision and revoked back to state prison for a term of months.
Then from August to September 2019, he robbed a Family Dollar, Dollar General and a Sun-Do Kwik Stop gas station.
Court documents also show on Sept. 1, 2019, a woman got into her Dodge Journey and when she placed her vehicle into drive, she felt someone place a sharp object against her throat. The suspect told her not to stop. She complied and asked him what he wanted, and he responded that he wanted her keys. The victim told police that’s when she jumped out of the vehicle and ran.
Then on Sept. 3, 2019, a woman got into her Chrysler 200 and that’s when Pearson placed a knife to her neck and asked if she had any money. When she told him no, he demanded that she drive him to an ATM and he forced her to withdraw money. Authorities said the ATM withdrawal was caught on surveillance video and Pearson could be clearly seen in the video.
The victim told authorities that she drove Pearson to Red Springs where he purchased drugs. She said when she tried to escape, he put her in a headlock and cut her with a knife.
The victim was ultimately able to jump out of the vehicle and find help at a gas station.
Investigators linked Pearson to all the robberies, carjackings and kidnapping. He was taken into custody on Sept. 4, 2019. He later confessed to committing the robberies.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.