HCS: Just over 1,600 students enrolled in virtual program next school year

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Some families have decided to keep the classroom at home next school year.
Horry County Schools provided an update Monday on how many students enrolled in the K-12 Virtual Program.
Velma Allen with the school district said a total of 1,647 students will take part in the virtual program for the 2021-2022 school year. It’s compared to last fall when about 10,000 students enrolled in virtual learning due to coronavirus concerns.
She said 481 are in elementary, 494 are in middle school and 672 high school students will be part of the program.
Some parents were upset that a decision on whether to enroll in the virtual program had to be made so soon, and not closer to when the next school year would start.
Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey explained that its a massive undertaking to plan out the virtual learning and brick-and-mortar program, so they needed families to make a commitment.
HCS also made it clear that once a decision to attend the virtual program was made, it is final and families can’t change their decision.
