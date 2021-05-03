Forestry commission lifts Red Flag Fire Alert in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with the South Carolina Forestry Commission said they are lifting the statewide Red Flag Fire Alert, effective at 7 a.m. Monday, May 3.
According to a press release, the forestry commission is lifting the alert based on improving weather conditions, most notably an increasing chance of rain and significantly higher relative humidity for much of the state.
“Weekends are normally our busiest time responding to fires caused by escaped debris burns, but the number of wildfires we responded to this weekend was greatly reduced with the Red Flag Fire Alert in place and the public’s cooperation to postpone their outdoor burning,” SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones said. “Fuel conditions are starting to improve as forests green up, but we need additional rain before fire danger significantly moderates.”
A Red Flag Fire Alert does not prohibit outdoor burning, provided that all other state and local regulations are followed, but the forestry commission strongly encourages citizens to voluntarily postpone any such burning until the alert is lifted.
However, a Red Flag Fire Alert does trigger certain county or local ordinances that restrict outdoor fires, so residents should contact their local fire departments to check whether such restrictions apply in their areas.
A burn ban in Horry County remains in effect as of Monday morning.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.