Florence police search for missing man with medical conditions

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police are asking the community to be on the lookout for a man who hasn’t been seen since Saturday.
Mark Downard was last seen near the 800 block of Pamplico Highway, but there is reason to believe he may be in the Johnsonville area.
Police say he has a medical condition that puts him at risk.
He is 5′7″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Cpl. Sieban at 843-665-3191.
