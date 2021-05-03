FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers & storms return to the forecast

We will hold onto the daily shower and storm chances through the middle of the week. We’re not under any threat for strong to severe storms on Tuesday but we will look at the potential for a few scattered storms tomorrow afternoon. While rain chances are just at 30%, hopefully many of us could see a few showers. I know our gardens and lawns can sure use the water. Highs on Tuesday will be warm with the lower 80s on the sand and the lower 90s inland.