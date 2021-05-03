FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers & storms return to the forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Scattered showers and storms are back in the forecast as we begin a new work week. Multiple rounds of disturbances are expected to slide through the area as temperatures warm back up into the 80s for the start of the week.
As you’re headed out the door this morning, it’s another mild and cloudy start. We will look at a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with our 30% chance of showers and storms arriving later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The best chance of rain today will actually be well inland where Florence, Darlington and others along the I-95 corridor are looking at a 40% chance of scattered storms.
If there is enough sunshine today, look for the chance of a strong storm or two inland where the energy could be just high enough for a strong thunderstorm or two. Heavy rain, thunder and gusty winds would be the primary concern if a strong thunderstorm is able to develop later this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center says there is a low threat of severe weather inland today. Highs will climb into the mid-upper 80s inland with the lower 80s on the beaches. It’s a nice summer-like stretch.
We will hold onto the daily shower and storm chances through the middle of the week. We’re not under any threat for strong to severe storms on Tuesday but we will look at the potential for a few scattered storms tomorrow afternoon. While rain chances are just at 30%, hopefully many of us could see a few showers. I know our gardens and lawns can sure use the water. Highs on Tuesday will be warm with the lower 80s on the sand and the lower 90s inland.
A cold front will bring our third and final day of rain chances this week on Wednesday. Another round of showers and storms will move through the region with this day being the best chance for widespread showers and storms. At this time, we’re keeping the 40% chance of showers with highs in the low-mid 80s for Wednesday. Temperatures will fall behind the cold front into the 70s with sunshine and clear skies to end the week.
