FIRST ALERT: Pop up storms remain possible

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A summer-like weather pattern will keep high humidity, warm temperatures and a few showers and storms in the forecast through the middle of the week.
Tonight will be mild and muggy with overnight temperatures only dropping into the lower 70s. A few showers and storms will be possible especially through the late evening hours.
Photos submitted by viewers of large hail hitting parts of the Pee Dee
Tuesday will be another humid day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures climbing into the lower 80s at the beaches and into the middle to upper 80s inland. By the afternoon, another round of pop storms will develop with afternoon rain chances at 40%. With abundant humidity in place, a few of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and frequent lightning. A level 1 severe weather risk in place.
Wednesday will see a few more pop up showers and storms at times.
A cold front will move through the area late Wednesday and usher in cooler and dryer weather to finish the week.
