DNR: One injured, one charged following Horry County boat crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating a Sunday night boat crash that ended with one in the hospital and another facing a charge.
According to David Lucas with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the agency received a call around 12 a.m. Monday that a person had shown up to a Myrtle Beach area emergency room with head injuries sustained in a boat crash.
An officer spoke with the person at the hospital, and then authorities went looking for the operator of the boat, Lucas said.
He added the operator of the boat was located and charged with boating under the influence.
According to Lucas, the agency is currently investigating what led to the crash and where it happened.
