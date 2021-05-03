Deadline nears for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimants to submit employment documents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Those who received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits, you have until Wednesday to show proof of being employed, self-employed or had planned employment to continue receiving assistance.
Those who do not submit proper documents will likely have their benefits cut off and may have to repay thousands of dollars back to South Carolina.
“We will be required to establish an overpayment and that means any amount of money they’ve received on PUA since December 27 will have to be paid back to DEW,” said Heather Biance, the spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.
Biance said the agency has told people for the last few months they need to provide proper documentation.
But she said nearly 30,000 people throughout the state have not submitted the paperwork.
She added that even a person has gone back to work, they still need to go through the process of submitting the employment documents.
“So the thing to understand is their benefits will be turned off even though they aren’t receiving benefits, so they’ll still get an overpayment notice and so we want people to understand that even if you’ve gone back to work you’ll still have to upload this document to avoid the overpayment,” Biance explained.
PUA recipients can show a W2, business license or 1099 showing proof of employment.
Biance said the documents can be mailed, but the agency is asking people to use their online portal.
MORE INFORMATION | South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce
DEW has reached out to the Department of Labor to see if PUA claimants could receive an extension to submit documents after May 5, but the agency never received a response back.
