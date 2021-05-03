Damage reports, power outages due to severe weather in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A thunderstorm and hailstorm caused power outages and some damage as it blew through Horry County on Monday night.
In Conway, crews worked to clear a tree that came down in the southbound lanes of Highway 501 near Conway High School. Drivers were told to avoid the area.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol also reported a tree in the roadway at Jordanville Road and Antioch Road west of Conway.
As of 7:45 p.m., Horry Electric Cooperative was reporting nearly 3,000 outages, mostly around the Conway area.
“We are aware of the outages following the storms that have rolled through the area this evening. Crews are responding to outages and will work as quickly and safely as possible to restore power,” the electric company said it a Facebook post.
Santee Cooper is also reporting over 500 outages, mostly in the Conway area as well. The company is estimating restoration time to be around 9:45 p.m. Monday.
