Coroner identifies woman found in wooded area in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was found in a wooded area on Sunday.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said 50-year-old Mary Brown of Timmonsville was found inside a vehicle.
Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office added that the body was discovered near East Old Marion Highway and Ashby Road.
The coroner said Brown’s body will be autopsied Wednesday morning at MUSC in Charleston in order to find out exactly how she died.
He added that the case is being investigated as a homicide.
