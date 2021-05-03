Conway police to conduct safety checkpoints in May

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officers with the Conway Police Department will conduct public safety checkpoints through the month of May, a post on the department’s Facebook page states.
The checkpoints are being put into place to deter driving under the influence and aggressive driving, officials said.
They also help officers make sure drivers have a valid license and liability insurance, the post stated.
According to the CPD, the safety checkpoints will be conducted on different dates, times and locations throughout the month of May.
