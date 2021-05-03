Blood Connection opens new donation center in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -The Blood Connection, the community blood center, will hold a grand opening event for its new donation center in Myrtle Beach, located at 1217 38th Ave. North on Monday, May 3rd. The ribbon cutting will take place at 4:00pm with a reception to follow.
Donors can donate now in the Myrtle Beach donor center, located in the Food Lion shopping center on 38th Ave. North. The space allows donors in Myrtle Beach a convenient location to walk in or make an appointment online or by phone. In addition to a donation center, the building will house Blood mobiles as they are prepared for community blood drives.
“The opening of a new donation center will enable us to better serve our donors,” said President and CEO Delisa English. “Our newly designed facility has more room, for a comfortable, relaxing donor experience. It will help us expand our ability to collect blood and support the Grand Strand community, while strengthening sustainable relationships with our hospital partners, drive sponsors, and donors.”
English says blood is the most precious gift that anyone can give to another person. There is a constant need for regular blood donors because blood can only be stored for a limited time before use. Only regular blood donations by healthy people can ensure blood will be available whenever and wherever it is needed.
“The new donor center is important for the community as a whole,” said English. “There’s a gap between eligible donors and those who actually give blood. We want to draw attention to this special need, encouraging all who are eligible to donate blood at the new donation center.”
TBC’s presence in the Grand Strand has spread rapidly within the last few years, after TBC became the exclusive blood provider for Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, Conway Medical Center, and the McLeod Health system. TBC spans the region and provides blood products to hospitals across Horry and Dillon counties.
The new donation center is open Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Individuals interested in scheduling an appointment to donate at the new center can call 843-473-6270, or visit donate.thebloodconnection.org.
Businesses or groups interested in sponsoring a lifesaving blood drive may visit thebloodconnection.org.
