All Horry County Schools’ employees to receive possible pay raise

“On September 23, 2019, the Board of Education approved funding to conduct a comprehensive employee compensation study. On June 1, 2020, the results from the study were presented to the Board of Education. The study reviewed approximately 6,235 positions and 203 job titles within the District. The classification of positions was evaluated with regard to the level of complexity, responsibility, and knowledge to determine proper placement within the new salary structure. In addition, a comparison to relevant markets/competitors was conducted and recommendations were developed for a competitive classification and compensation structure with several corresponding implementation options.” HCS proposed budget plan stated.