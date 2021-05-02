Wedding, event coordinators big winners as mass gathering limits increase in N.C.

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - As more restrictions are being lifted, larger events can finally happen.
That means weddings, baby showers and birthday parties are able to expand their guest lists.
As of Friday, mass gathering limits can increase from 50 to 100 people indoors and 100 to 200 people outdoors.
Event planners and venue owners say this will be a great benefit as more people are starting to reschedule and plan for more weddings and other parties.
Event planners say they had to adapt during the pandemic and they’re looking forward to gaining new clientele and having more space to host events.
“With venues, the larger venues not being open and the smaller venues giving us that opportunity it was kind of tough to become creative throughout that time,” said event planner Karen O’Kelly with Heavenly Inspiration Events.
O’Kelly was decorating a baby shower Saturday and said she’s looking forward to more families being able to come together as restrictions ease across the state.
“It’s kind of like almost you want to do a victory dance but you know we still have to be cautious and check in with what health officials are saying,” said Jessica Boye the Director of Operations at Eventive Venues.
Boye says slowly but surely her appointment slots are filling back up as more people plan and reschedule events.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and state health leaders say they are planning to lift more restrictions on June 1 as more people get vaccinated.
