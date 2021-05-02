Runners return to compete in 2021 Myrtle Beach Marathon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It takes a certain type of motivation to get up early in the morning and run a mile while it’s still dark outside.
It takes even more to add on another 25.2 miles - enough for a complete marathon.
Yet, hundreds of runners lined up outside Pelicans Ballpark Saturday morning, ready to put it all on the line in the 2021 Myrtle Beach Marathon.
“It’s about time really,” said one runner. “Most of us runners have run the treadmill, around the neighborhood, we’re ready to get out and enjoy the race.”
This year’s race was originally going to take place in March but was postponed due to COVID-19.
Aside from the delay, the event also looked different in other ways.
Health and safety precautions included staggered start times on Grissom Parkway, while no spectators were waiting at the finish line at they had before.
It didn’t seem to bother participants too much, though.
“It feels amazing to be out here with everybody,” said Shaunna White, who finished the half-marathon. “It feels just like a regular day, except that we’re masked up at the start.”
Next year’s marathon will take place on March 5, 2022.
Registration will be open soon, officials said.
