Man charged with murder in connection to Florence County homicide

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is facing murder charges in connection to a Saturday night homicide.
Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating the incident, which happened in Johnsonville.
Nunn also said 22-year-old Jaylin Tyhon Zeandre Thompkins, of Johnsonville, was later arrested by investigators.
Thompkins is charged with one count each of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He’s being held at the Florence County Detention Center.
