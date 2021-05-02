FIRST ALERT: Pleasant end to the weekend, increasing rain chances into next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another cool and crisp start to your Sunday morning along the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Temperatures will quickly warm into the low 70s by late morning, with highs warming into the mid 70s for the Grand Strand and low 80s for inland areas.
Despite starting the day off with clear and sunny skies, clouds will increase through the day. Conditions still look to remain mainly dry, up until early tomorrow morning.
Heading into the new work week, it’s a good idea to go ahead and dust off the umbrella! A few hit or miss rain chances will begin to move in as early as Monday morning. The best chance of rain still looks to arrive by roughly mid week, with a 40% chance of showers and storms on Wednesday.
Temperatures will also soar into the low to mid 80s through Wednesday. The beginning of the week will certainly have a summer-like feel to it. Temperatures cool back down into the mid 70s as we dry out towards the end of next week.
