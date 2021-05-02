DHEC: S.C. registers 456 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday 456 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 482,907 and deaths to 8,379, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 30 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death. In Florence County, seven new virus cases and no additional deaths were reported Saturday.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For a complete breakdown of additional deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, 16,471 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 3.8%.
Of the state’s 11,310 inpatient hospital beds, 8,483 are in use for a 75% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 423 are COVID-19 patients, of which 111 are in ICU and 58 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
