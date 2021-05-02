Deputies investigating after body found in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in part of the Pee Dee on Sunday.
Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found in a wooded area near East Old Marion Highway and Ashby Road.
Nunn added the case is being treated as an “apparent homicide.”
The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also investigating.
More details were not immediately available.
