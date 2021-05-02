3 dead, several injured after head-on collision on Hilton Head bridge

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Beaufort County early Saturday morning.
According to Beaufort County Coroner David Ott, around 2:15 a.m. Tyler Carroll, 23, of Ridgeland was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of U.S. 278 in a pickup truck and crashed head-on into a sedan. The crash sent the truck over the Hilton Head bridge and into the water.
The driver of the sedan, Jonathan Green, 27, of Hardeeville, and passenger Jordan Johnson, 21, along with Carroll were pronounced dead at the scene, said Ott.
Ott said two people were air lifted to Savannah’s Memorial Health and one was transported to a local hospital.
Multiple emergency agencies responded to the scene.
All westbound lanes on U.S. 278 were closed for hours due to the incident, but has since re-opened.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
