Suspect in deadly 2019 Timmonsville shooting out on bond

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A murder suspect connected to a deadly Timmonsville shooting is out of jail after nearly a year and a half behind bars.
Online records from the Florence County Detention Center show Keyon Cortez Jones was released Friday on a $60,000 surety bond.
Jones is one of four people charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to an Oct. 4, 2019 shooting on Colonial Drive.
Officials said 28-year-old Tirrell Williams was killed in the incident.
Three other men, Jivon Smith, Ahmad McKnight and Damien McFadden, are also charged in connection to the shooting.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.