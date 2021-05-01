Police searching for suspect accused of assaulting officer in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a suspect accused of assaulting an officer.
Authorities said Kendall Lavern Johnson is wanted for assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, unlawful carrying of a pistol as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police added this stems from an incident that happened in March 2020, and believe he is in the Florence area.
Johnson is described as being 5′2″ and around 120 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
