Police: 1 hurt after overnight shooting in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is recovering after a shooting in Mullins.
The Mullins Police Department said the incident happened at around 2 a.m. Saturday on South Main Street.
Officials said the victim is expected to be OK.
Surrounding businesses and vehicles were also damaged by gunfire, according to police.
“We are asking for individuals to come forward and help us solve this senseless act of violence,” police said in a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mullins Police Department at (843) 464-0707.
