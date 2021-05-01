Panthers draft former Gamecock WR Shi Smith

CLEVELAND (WMBF) - The Carolina Panthers have added another former Gamecock to their ranks.
The team drafted former South Carolina wide receiver Shi Smith on Saturday with 204th overall selection.
He’s the second Gamecock taken by the Panthers this weekend, alongside first-round selection Jaycee Horn.
Smith, a South Carolina native who played at Union County High School, was invited to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl and was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2020.
He had over 2,200 receiving yards during his career with the Gamecocks along with 13 touchdowns.
Smith was one of several picks made by Carolina on Saturday as the NFL Draft continued.
The Panthers also selected former Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, Washington cornerback Keith Taylor, Jr. and Alabama guard Deonte Brown.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.