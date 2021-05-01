Nearly a dozen injured after crash on Highway 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly a dozen people were hurt in a crash on Highway 544 Saturday.
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were called to the area of Fetlock Drive for reports of a three-vehicle accident at 2:22 p.m.
HCFR said the wreck also involved at least one entrapment, and traffic is backed up in both directions on Highway 544.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
