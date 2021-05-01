Injuries reported after golf cart crashes into ditch in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a golf cart crashed into a ditch in Myrtle Beach.
Horry County Fire Rescue said it was dispatched late Friday night to reports of the crash in the area of College Green Way and East Isle of Palms Avenue.
HCFR said it made access to the scene by ATV.
Officials added that other injuries were reported, including the one person taken to the hospital.
No other information was immediately available.
