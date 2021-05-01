Former CCU guard DeVante’ Jones transferring to Michigan, will still consider NBA path

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A former Chanticleer could be taking his talents further north for one more college season.
Via his Twitter account, DeVante’ Jones announced Saturday he would be attending the University of Michigan.
Jones added that he would still be “testing the NBA waters” after declaring for the draft last month.
He did not hire an agent, which opens him up to return to college basketball for his final two years of eligibility if he chooses to.
Jones was named the Sun Belt Conference Play of the Year after last season, in which he averaged 19.3 points per game and shot nearly 50% from the field for Coastal Carolina.
He was also among the top three players in the nation in steals per game and was a finalist for the Lou Henson Award.
If he were to return and play for Michigan, Jones would join a Wolverines squad that made an Elite Eight appearance in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
The program is also notably led by head coach and former NBA All-Star Juwan Howard, who was named AP Coach of the Year following last season.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.