FIRST ALERT: Cool, pleasant, and calm start to the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re in for a beautiful weekend all across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Highs today will remain on the cooler side, only warming into the low 70s. Plenty of sunshine is expected today, along with a nice cool breeze. This will make for a great day to spend time outdoors.
The second half of the weekend still features pleasant weather and temperatures in the 70s. However, a few clouds will be present and temperatures will be much closer to the upper 70s and low 80s. I will still be a great day to spend time outdoors.
Into next week, temperatures will really begin to pick back up. Highs will warm into the middle 80s for the Grand Strand and for the Pee Dee, temperatures will be flirting with the low 90s. Any chance of relief will come in the form of a few spotty hit or miss showers and storms through the week.
