DHEC: S.C. registers 660 new COVID-19 cases, 8 additional deaths

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday 660 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 482,310 and deaths to 8,367, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 24 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. In Florence County, 14 new virus cases and one additional death were reported Saturday.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For a complete breakdown of additional deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, 25,695 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 4.4%.
Of the state’s 11,342 inpatient hospital beds, 8,724 are in use for a 76.92% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 457 are COVID-19 patients, of which 113 are in ICU and 57 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
