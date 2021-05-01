Chants even series with 8-4 win over Georgia State

Following a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the fourth, the first of the contest, the Chants used small-ball in the top of the fifth with a hit-by-pitch, a sacrifice bunt, which saw Brown make a heads-up running play to move from first to third on the play, and a safety-squeeze sacrifice bunt to score him from third to push the Chants’ lead to two at 6-4.