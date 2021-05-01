Bond denied for suspect in Conway area shooting, manhunt

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Bond has been denied for a shooting suspect who sparked a manhunt in part of Horry County earlier this week.
Terry Franklin Brady, 60, went before a judge for a bond hearing on Saturday.
The judge labeled Brady a danger to the victims and the community as well as a flight risk in his decision to deny bond.
A victim’s advocate stated the victims were worried for their lives if Brady had been granted bond or released.
He’s the suspect in what was initially called a domestic violence situation on Thursday before it turned into what police described as an “active shooting incident.”
A Code Red alert was also issued to people in the surrounding area, which included streets near Highway 544 and Myrtle Ridge Road.
Brady is charged with four counts of attempted murder, three counts of discharging a weapon into a dwelling as well as a count each of kidnapping, assault of a high and aggravated nature, criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and failure to stop for a blue light.
He’s also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, as well as a separate firearm possession charge.
