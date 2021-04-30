2 teenage girls killed in ATV crash in Upstate

JOANNA, S.C. (WYFF) - Two Upstate teen girls, who were best friends, were killed in an ATV crash Thursday in Laurens County.
The accident happened at 4:40 p.m. on Milton Road in the town of Joanna, according to Trooper Joe Hovis, with South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to Hovis, a tractor-trailer was traveling south on Milton Road.
An ATV was traveling west on Pickens Street and was trying to cross Milton Road when it struck the tractor-trailer, Hovis said.
According to Hovis, the driver and passenger of the ATV were not wearing helmets and died at the scene.
The coroner has identified the victims as Jasmine Peake, 14, of Joanna, and Madison Simmons, 14, from Gray Court.
The coroner said the girls were best friends and both cheered for the Clinton Little Devils Association.
The president of the organization, Annette Lee, said the girls did everything together.
“You want to say, tomorrow she’ll call and say, ‘Ms. Annette, what time is the cheer practice?’ Or something like that,” Lee said. “But reality says that’s not going to happen. But in our hearts, if we could go back, but life’s not like that. But if we could go back 10 minutes before this happened and steer them in a different direction.”
Madison Simmons was a student in Laurens County School District 55.
Jasmine Peake was a student at Clinton High School in Laurens County School District 56.
“The students and staff at Clinton High School are saddened and hurt by the death of Jasmin Peake, one of our ninth grade virtual students. According to her teachers, Jasmin was a personable, vibrant young lady who enjoyed her classes and enjoyed interacting with her teachers and fellow students,” Dr. Martha Brothers, Principal of Clinton High School, said. “We pray for peace and comfort for Jasmin’s family and friends as they face the days ahead. I hope they feel the love and support that we are all sending from her Red Devil family. Jasmin Peake will always be part of Red Devil Nation.”
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of two young lives filled with promise and taken much too soon,” Dr. David O’Shields, Superintendent of Laurens County School District 56 said. “We embrace the families during this time of grief and pray for their comfort during the difficult times ahead. Our district and schools grieve with the families.”
