2 teenage girls killed in ATV crash in Upstate

“The students and staff at Clinton High School are saddened and hurt by the death of Jasmin Peake, one of our ninth grade virtual students. According to her teachers, Jasmin was a personable, vibrant young lady who enjoyed her classes and enjoyed interacting with her teachers and fellow students,” Dr. Martha Brothers, Principal of Clinton High School, said. “We pray for peace and comfort for Jasmin’s family and friends as they face the days ahead. I hope they feel the love and support that we are all sending from her Red Devil family. Jasmin Peake will always be part of Red Devil Nation.”