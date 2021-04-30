Suspect in Conway area shooting booked into jail following manhunt

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man authorities said sparked a Code Red alert Thursday outside of Conway is now behind bars.
According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, 60-year-old Terry Franklin Brady was booked into jail at 12 a.m. Friday following the active shooting incident.
Brady’s specific charges were not immediately listed.
Authorities said the incident started as a domestic violence call before shots were fired and a search for Brady began.
According to law enforcement, Brady fired a gun but no one was hurt in the shooting. However, authorities said the victim involved in the domestic violence situation was injured.
Residents were told to steer clear of Fox Hollow Road near Highway 544 and Myrtle Ridge Road just outside of Conway while police searched the area.
As law enforcement tried to get this under control, a fire started near Miles Standish Court that police said was tied to the manhunt.
Authorities also forced residents to evacuate to a nearby shopping center.
After three hours, Brady was arrested and neighbors were allowed back around 6 p.m. Thursday.
