Staley Adds Transfer Kamilla Cardoso to 2021-22 Roster

In her debut season at Syracuse, Cardoso posted 13.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game to earn a spot on the All-ACC First Team in addition to her other awards. With five double-doubles, Cardoso posted 20 double-digit scoring games, including three 20-point outings. Her efforts helped the Orange to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and a fourth-place finish in the ACC. Cardoso was 16th in the ACC in scoring, ninth in rebounding and led the league in blocked shots. Shooting 57.6 percent from the field, she ranked second in the league in that category.