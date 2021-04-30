Police prepare to keep runners safe in 2021 Myrtle Beach Marathon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Marathon is one day away, but crews are preparing now.
Myrtle Beach police said they have plenty of officers staffing the route to make sure runners are safe.
“We want to make sure the runners aren’t interrupted but we also want to make sure people can get to their destinations in a timely manner,” MCpl. Henry Bresadola said.
Heavy congestion is expected on a few major roads like Kings Highway, Ocean Boulevard, and Farrow and Grissom parkways. Bresadola asks people to take the U.S. 17 Bypass whenever possible on race day, May 1.
TRAFFIC CHANGES:
- Grissom Parkway, between Mr. Joe White Avenue and 21st Avenue closed from about 3 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Kings Highway South from 6 until 10 a.m. from Mr. Joe White Avenue to The Market Common
- Ocean Boulevard North closed from Kings Highway South to 82nd Avenue closed
Bresadola said MBPD has prepared as they normally do for the event and they’ve focused on making sure they have enough staffing as the marathon is later in the year than usual.
Not only are there typically more visitors this time of year but it’s warmer for racers, and emergency crews are ready.
“They’ll have extra medical staff on hand for the runners just in case because I would say this isn’t ideal running weather but I think they’ll all have a good time,” Bresadola said.
No spectators are allowed in Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium this year, but Bresadola said people are welcome along the route.
The race starts on Grissom Parkway between 10th and 21st avenues at 6:30 a.m. Saturday. It’s suggested to avoid the area from 4 a.m. to 2p.m.
