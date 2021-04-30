Panthers select LSU WR Terrace Marshall Jr. in NFL Draft

CLEVELAND (WMBF) - The Carolina Panthers have added an offensive weapon to the fold through the NFL Draft.
The team selected former LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. with the 59th overall pick in Friday’s second round.
Marshall is the first offensive player drafted by the team since head coach Matt Rhule took over last season. He also reunited with current offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who coached him at LSU.
The Panthers landed at the No. 59 pick after trading down twice Friday, striking deals with the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns.
Marshall, who opted out the late portion of his final season at LSU, had nearly 1,600 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Tigers.
He’s also the second SEC player taken by the Panthers, joining first-round pick Jaycee Horn.
Carolina also selected BYU’s offensive tackle Brady Christensen at No. 70 during the third round on Friday. The Panthers moved up in a trade to Philadephia in exchange for the 73rd overall pick as well as a sixth-round selection.
Carolina now has two more picks in Friday’s third round, along with three more in Saturday’s sixth round.
