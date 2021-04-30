One in custody after incident at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is in custody following an incident early Friday morning at the Crown Reef Resort in Myrtle Beach, authorities said.
Myrtle Beach police responded to the hotel early Friday morning after the person barricaded themselves inside a room, according to officials. That individual was taken into custody without incident.
Law enforcement vehicles were seen on Ocean Boulevard outside of the hotel.
According to MBPD MCpl. Tom Vest, the initial call was around 1:30 a.m. Friday for a disturbance.
The person’s charges will be announced after they are formal, Vest said.
