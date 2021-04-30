Myrtle Beach Pelicans announce 2021 roster

The roster also features talent from some of the best college baseball programs in the country, as seven Power-5 schools are represented throughout the club. The Pelicans will have two-former members of the Big 12 in infielder Ryan Reynolds (Texas) and outfielder Darius Hill (West Virginia). Hill was a two-time All-Big 12 Second Team member in 2016 and 2018. Two members of the ACC will also join the Pelicans as left-handed pitcher Adam Laskey (Duke) and infielder Grayson Byrd (Clemson) will bring their talents to Myrtle Beach. The Big Ten will send two players to the beach as 2019 All-Big Ten First Team outfielder Jordan Nwogu will trade out the maze and blue of the University of Michigan for the Pelicans blue and gold, and right-handed pitcher Sam Thoresen (Minnesota) will also help out the pitching staff. Nwogu was the thirdround selection for the Cubs in the 2020 draft. Jake Reindl (Arkansas) comes out of the SEC where he pitched for the Razorbacks from 2016-18.