Mayor Bethune extends Myrtle Beach’s COVID-19 civil emergency declaration

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune is extending the city’s COVID-19 civil emergency declaration through the month of May, city leaders said.
“We have seen improvements in the number of COVID-19 cases locally, thanks to many residents receiving one of the vaccines, but the health emergency caused by the global pandemic continues,” a Friday morning post on the city’s Facebook page states. “This declaration serves as a reminder that we must remain vigilant with our health and safety protocols if we are to overcome COVID-19.”
Myrtle Beach officials urge residents and visitors to wear face masks when indoors in close quarters.
At the beginning of the month, an executive order issued by Myrtle Beach City Manager Fox Simons strongly urged individuals to continue wearing masks, but officials would no longer require them to do inside businesses.
“Many businesses still require or encourage masks in indoor public spaces as a precaution,” Friday’s Facebook post states. “Masks will continue to be required in city government offices while the emergency remains in effect.”
On May 1, Myrtle Beach city offices and facilities will return to full occupancy.
The civil emergency declaration goes through May 31, city officials said. It can be extended or rescinded at any time as conditions warrant.
