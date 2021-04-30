Jaycee Horn brings passion and tenacity to the Panthers secondary.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Carolina to Carolina.
Former Gamecock cornerback Jaycee Horn takes his talents up the road to the Queen City. The Panthers keep Horn close to home, selecting him 8th overall in the NFL Draft on Thursday night.
“When I got in the city, I walked on the field, I shed a few tears,” said Horn about his experience arriving at the Panthers stadium on Friday. “I finally made it into the NFL.”
Horn became the 15th Gamecock drafted in the first round. He was also the top defensive back taken this year.
The Panthers admire the tenacity with which Horn competes. An edge developed when he was much younger.
“The way I was raised and the little league team I played on, we did a lot of hitting at practice,” Horn mentioned. “A lot of competing. Growing up in Atlanta, especially being Joe Horn’s son, you got to have some type of dog because everybody is at your neck.”
Jaycee’s dad Joe Horn, a former NFL wideout, made four Pro Bowls and resides in the Saints Hall of Fame.
Jaycee is ready to carve out his own path on the defensive side. And Horn shared some of his dad’s words of wisdom as he prepares to play on the next level.
“Never feeling like I know it all,” Jaycee said about one piece of advice from his dad Joe. “Keeping an empty cup and willing to learn from any and everybody in the building. Two, like recently, telling me it’s a business. You’ve been picked high. You got a job to go out there, and it comes with a lot of weight. Make sure you prepare and train that way. Be ready when the time comes.”
Horn, as he did as a Gamecock, will leave his all on the field.
“They’re going to get a guy who is going to play with passion and give his all for Panther nation,” Horn added.
A strong spirit to dominate will undoubtedly make him an instant contributor in Carolina’s secondary.
