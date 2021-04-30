Governor McMaster’s mask comments spark another debate about masks in schools

Melissa Maynard’s kids got off the bus with masks in their backpack. They wore them on the bus, which is required by the Fort Mill School District. She worries they will become depressed and want to leave the place helping them to learn. She also says school is when they are in the beginning of learning their identity. With the masks, she feels it is hard to accomplish that. When one of her sons got off the bus, he complained about not being able to breathe in the mask.