Gamecocks Top Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament

Roussin-Bouchard is in the midst of the best season in program history with four tournament wins, the last coming at the SEC Championship earlier this month. The sophomore became the fourth Gamecock to win the SEC Championship with her 17-under (199) score, the lowest 54-hole total in program history and lowest score in SEC Championship history. Roussin-Bouchard now holds the four lowest 54-hole score totals in team history, all coming in her tournament wins this season. Her five career wins rank second in program history.