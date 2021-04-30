FIRST ALERT: Bit cooler weekend ahead, increasing rain chances next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While the rain chances remain slim this weekend, some much-needed rain returns to the forecast soon.
A cold front will make its way through the Carolinas tonight, ushering in some cooler weather for the weekend. Afternoon highs turn around 10° cooler Saturday as we top out in the lower 70s under sunny skies.
Any drop is brief as we already begin to warm up again into Sunday. Afternoon highs will return to the upper 70s to near 80° with a few more clouds around.
The weather pattern finally turns more active into next week, helping bring in some much-needed rainfall. While we aren’t expecting any heavy, steady rainfall, scattered afternoon storms return on Monday and continue on and off through much of the week.
Temperatures continue to climb past the weekend we some spots away from the coast hitting 90° through mid-week.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.