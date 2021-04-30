Fat Harold’s Beach Club in North Myrtle Beach is officially back open

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After being closed for over a year due to Covid-19, Fat Harold’s on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach has opened their doors again.
This iconic spot has had a location in North Myrtle Beach since the 1960′s. They’ve been in their current location since 1992. It’s the ultimate spot for all things Shag!
We loved catching up with Lulu Quick on what it means to be back open, the history, and so much more! We even learned a few shag moves from instructors, Jackie McGee and Charlie Womble. Plus, just in time for Derby Day, we learned how to make a Mint Julep and taste tested their famous fried bologna sandwich.
Come along with us!
