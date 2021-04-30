COVID-19 immunity in S.C. estimated to be 65%, according to MUSC research

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Research from the Medical University of South Carolina estimates that statewide immunity to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has hit about 65%.
For Georgetown, Horry and Williamsburg counties, the research estimates that more than two-thirds of residents have immunity to COVID-19, a press release from Tidelands Health states.
MUSC’s date estimates 74% percent of Georgetown County is immune either through COVID-19 vaccination or from antibodies after recovering from the virus, according to Tidelands Health officials.
Horry County is estimated to have 69% immunity, while Williamsburg County had 67% immunity, according to the data.
“These numbers are impressive,” Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs at Tidelands Health, said. “We’re inching so close to putting this in our rearview mirror. We aren’t past it yet -- it’s right beside us -- so we need to stay in our lane and keep doing the right things for just a bit longer. But we’re so close.”
To date, Tidelands Health has administered nearly 70,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at three regional vaccination sites in Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet and Georgetown, the release stated.
Individuals can schedule an appointment in advance or drop by a vaccination site during walk-in hours, as follows:
· Howard Gymnasium, 1610 Hawkins St., Georgetown: every Thursday, 12 to 7 p.m.
· Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane, Myrtle Beach: every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m.
· Inlet Square Mall, 10125 Frontage Road, Murrells Inlet: every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Individuals who prefer to schedule an appointment have three convenient scheduling options:
· CALL: To schedule a vaccine appointment by phone, call 1-833-6-MYSHOT (1-833-669-7468). Representatives are available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week.
· CLICK: Vaccine appointments can be scheduled online at tidelandshealth.org/vaccine using the hospital patient portal. You don’t have to be a Tidelands Health patient to use this tool.
· CHAT: Scheduling also is available via an online chat feature at tidelandshealth.org/vaccine. Chat scheduling is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
