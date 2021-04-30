City of Florence bringing new life to two vacant downtown buildings

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Florence is giving the O’Dowd Carolina Theater and the old Florence Pharmacy a new life and purpose.
“The theater was originally built in 1919 and opened as the O’Dowd Theater,” Assistant City Manager Clint Moore said.
The historic theater has seen many ups and downs over the past century.
It burned in a fire in 1939, while ownership has changed hands several times over the last 80 years.
“From the 1980′s you’ll talk with some people who remember coming here, but it’s been vacant for quite a while,” Moore said.
The theater and neighboring pharmacy are surrounded by restaurants and stores filled with people.
While the rest of downtown Florence saw widespread revitalization, these two buildings were left behind.
“The gap for developers investing in it has been too significant, so the city has had it for a while and we’ve decided the only way the buildings can be successful is for the city to come in and do base renovations,” Moore said.
Moore also explained that, over the last few months, the city has begun demolition work and clearing out asbestos.
This summer they’re expected to make construction bids.
The city plans to combine the buildings and turn them into a multipurpose venue.
“We really want to create a space and environment that can house a lot of different activities and activate the space throughout the week,” Moore said.
The city plans to lease the buildings out to a company to possibly host music, movies, and even weddings.
Moore also says the pharmacy could bring even more to downtown Florence.
“It will allow the opportunity for possibly a restaurant or another use to really balance both the old theater and the pharmacy,” he said.
Moore added this is one more project to help make downtown Florence even more attractive to businesses and the public.
“It’s another amenity to downtown that really facilitates and promotes future development,” he said.
Once construction begins, Moore said it will take about a year to fully renovate the buildings.
