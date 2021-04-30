Bikers Against Child Abuse establishes new Pee Dee branch

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month.
Despite the month being almost over, one organization plans to continue awareness throughout the year.
“We’re not a motorcycle club, but we are in the motorcycle world,” said Vaper, president of the Bikers Against Child Abuse Midland Chapter. “We’re in the biker world.”
For Vaper, that biker world revolves around empowering children.
He calls himself Vaper, not just because it sounds cool, but to protect the identity of the countless children he’s worked with.
“We like to tell people we’re one of the only groups we know who are working as hard as we can to put ourselves out of business,” said Vaper. “We’d like for there not to be a need for B.A.C.A., but there is.”
Vaper says a group of bikers from the Pee Dee area reached out and were interested to start a new B.A.C.A. chapter.
He’s helping them get their kickstands off the ground so children in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand will have a tatted crew in leather jackets to defend them.
B.A.C.A. works with abused children by welcoming them into the crew, letting them pick their own nickname, and being there for the kids any time they feel scared.
“We go escort them to court, sit in the courtroom with them,” said Vaper. “They know they have their B.A.C.A. family and can concentrate on us, and not have to worry about the other side of the courtroom looking at them over there.”
The Pee Dee chapter is just getting started and has begun helping one child at a time.
Vaper hopes each child they can ride to in their time of need brings the world one step closer to breaking the chain.
“A lot of people who are abused as kids, grow up to become abusers,” he said. “Part of what we’re doing is not only empowering these kids to not be afraid, but we’re breaking that cycle.”
