Authorities searching for suspect in Marion County pursuit

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are searching for a suspect after a chase that ran through Marion County.
Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said the pursuit began in Dillon County sometime Friday.
The suspect’s vehicle then wrecked near Highway 501 Business and Highway 501 Bypass.
Wallace also said a South Carolina Highway Patrol vehicle was also damaged during the incident, but it did not have any contact with the suspect’s vehicle.
No other details were immediately available.
