Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect in Dillon County

Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect in Dillon County
Jameel Christopher Mercer (Source: Dillon County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | April 30, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT - Updated April 30 at 8:03 PM

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to a death in the Pee Dee.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 22-year-old Jameel Christopher Mercer is wanted for murder.

WANTED for murder by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Please be on the look out for 22 yr old Jameel Christopher...

Posted by Dillon County Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 30, 2021

Deputies also said Mercer is considered armed and dangerous and may be in either Dillon County or Marion County.

Anyone with information on Mercer is asked to contact deputies at (843) 841-3707 or Pee Dee Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.