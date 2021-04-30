Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to a death in the Pee Dee.
The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 22-year-old Jameel Christopher Mercer is wanted for murder.
Deputies also said Mercer is considered armed and dangerous and may be in either Dillon County or Marion County.
Anyone with information on Mercer is asked to contact deputies at (843) 841-3707 or Pee Dee Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.
