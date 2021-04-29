Warrants: Surveillance video helped Myrtle Beach police capture homicide suspect

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Arrest warrants are providing new information on how police captured a homicide suspect in Myrtle Beach
The victim, 25-year-old William Wallace of Myrtle Beach, was shot in the chest in the 200 block on Cedar Street on Monday, according to warrants released by Myrtle Beach Municipal Court.
The documents also show surveillance video and witness statements helped police determine that 26-year-old Ernest Lesesne was the suspect in the case.
Bond denied for suspect in deadly Myrtle Beach shooting
In addition to being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Lesesne faces a charge of malicious injury to personal property for an incident that occurred on April 11, according to the warrants.
Documents state Lesesne shattered the windshield of a 2007 Kia Rhonda and damage two televisions following an incident with an ex-girlfriend at the same property on Cedar Street where Wallace was killed.
An incident report states while damaging the property Lesesne stated “If I can’t have you, then no one can.”
Lesesne was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday, the detention center’s booking records show.
According to online court records, Lesesne has a follow-up court hearing scheduled for Aug. 6.
